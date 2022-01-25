Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Trinity Industries worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

