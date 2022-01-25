Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.16% of Trip.com Group worth $397,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 92,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,475. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.