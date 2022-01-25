Trollcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,633.37 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $218,633.37 and approximately $4,296.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.09 or 0.99878667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00028642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00431599 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.