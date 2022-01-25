TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 92.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $71,407.44 and approximately $13,947.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

