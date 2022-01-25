TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 58.3% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $35,722.43 and $9,627.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006464 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.