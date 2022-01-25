Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
TFC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 251,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
