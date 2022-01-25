Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

TFC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 251,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

