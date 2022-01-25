Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

BALY opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

