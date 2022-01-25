Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $10,260.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

