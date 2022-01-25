Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Trupanion stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,265. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trupanion by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

