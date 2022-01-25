TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

