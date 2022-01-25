TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up to $33.96

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $34.71. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $666.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.