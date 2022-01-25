TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $79.49

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $75.48. TTEC shares last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 758 shares.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

