TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $79.49

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $75.48. TTEC shares last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 758 shares.
TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.