TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of TTM Technologies worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 761,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

