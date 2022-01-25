TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

TUIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC started coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

TUI stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

