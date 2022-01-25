Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.50

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 188843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.