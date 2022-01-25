Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($1.04). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

