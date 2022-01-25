Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lifted to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE TRQ opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 25.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

