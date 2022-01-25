Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to Buy at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 41,865,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.