Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $16.84. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 162,327 shares traded.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.