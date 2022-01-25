Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

