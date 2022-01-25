Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.