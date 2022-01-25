TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 27,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,650,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.