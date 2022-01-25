Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 245 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,686. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

