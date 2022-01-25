Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $426,840.60 and approximately $11,880.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

