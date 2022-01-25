U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

USB stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 62,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

