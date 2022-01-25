Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $676,660.30

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $676,660.30 and approximately $428,989.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00291579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

