Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of UI opened at $287.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.49 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.