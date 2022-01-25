UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($53.41) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of EPA ALO traded down €0.71 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.79 ($34.99). 2,844,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.28. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

