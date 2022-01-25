UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 590 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.50 ($6.86).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 14.72 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 506.87 ($6.84). The stock had a trading volume of 26,148,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,071,105. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 519.30 ($7.01). The firm has a market cap of £102.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.72.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

