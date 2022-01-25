UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,940 ($53.16). 5,395,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,463. The company has a market cap of £101.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,497 ($60.67). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,905.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,989.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

