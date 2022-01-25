UBS Group Boosts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 265

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 736,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.