UBS Group Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 580

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 60,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

