UBS Group Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 580

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 60,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

