UBS Group Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $118.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

