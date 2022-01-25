UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

