UBS Group Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to “Buy”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

