Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to announce sales of $132.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $131.85 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $512.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

