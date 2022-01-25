Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

