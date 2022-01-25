Ultra Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $276.93 million and $7.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,253.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.90 or 0.00783549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00243321 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055546 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.