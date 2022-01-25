UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMB Financial stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 506,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,893. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in UMB Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.