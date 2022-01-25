Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $51,044.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

