UniCrypt Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $447.41 or 0.01197153 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00243027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006567 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006929 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,403 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

