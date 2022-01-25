Unido EP Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $153,818.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.49 or 0.06634134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.58 or 0.99999882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

