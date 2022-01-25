Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Reaches $29.33 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00015736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $45.51 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00184085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00376820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.