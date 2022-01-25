UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $185.18

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.18 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

