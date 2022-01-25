UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,035.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $425,035.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

