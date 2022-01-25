UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and $109,969.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.49 or 0.06634134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.58 or 0.99999882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006245 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,655,714 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

