Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.22 ($41.16).

Uniper stock traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €38.83 ($44.13). 482,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.80.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

