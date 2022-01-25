uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.83

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 723827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

