Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading 33.8% Higher

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) traded up 33.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

