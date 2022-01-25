United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 52.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UBOH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

